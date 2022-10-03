Pesta Kita announces second phase lineup including Gard Wuzgut, Dato’ Maw, Late Night Frequency

Malaysian music festival Pesta Kita has announced its second and final phase lineup for its November event, featuring DATO’ MAW, Late Night Frequency and more.

DATO’ MAW and Late Night Frequency will be joined by rap duo Gard Wuzgut, Chronicalz, Axel Jonas and Lil J, as well as punk band Half Asleep and alt-rockers All To Fate. Emo Night KL will also be performing a DJ set at the festival. The acts join the likes of A. Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS and Midnight Fusic, who were announced in the first wave of acts for the festival.

The festival is set to take place this November 19 and 20 at Lanai@Matic, Kuala Lumpur, and will also include activities for festival attendees to enjoy such as traditional batik painting, a skate competition, Muay Thai fights and food.

Early bird sales end today (October 3), with tickets available via Ticket2U at MYR109 each. Regular tickets will be available at MYR149, rising to MYR189 at the door. Get your tickets here.

DATO’ MAW released his latest single, ‘做自己 / 熬過來 FREESTYLE’ on August 6, featuring production by labelmates Franco.$ and Kaiote. It follows the rapper’s 2021 release, ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’, which is slated to feature on his upcoming EP ‘CINA Pt. 2’ later this year.

‘CINA Pt. 1’ was released in late December 2020 and serves as the first of a series of three EPs which will form the rapper’s ‘CINA’ album. According to his YouTube channel, the album is also expected to be released in 2022.

DATO’ MAW is also the founder of Kuala Lumpur-based hip-hop collective Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd, which includes RAPKEYS and fellow Pesta Kit performer Yung Kai among the artists on its roster.

Disco-pop outfit Late Night Frequency most recently released the single ‘Sinaran’ featuring rapper and producer Ichu earlier this year in April, their first release since their May 2021 festive single ‘Pagi Raya’. The band’s previous single ‘Fun Lust Love’ was released just a month earlier in April and followed their October 2020 debut single ‘Shurga’.

The full lineup for Pesta Kita is:

A. Nayaka

FORCEPARKBOIS

Midnight Fusic

Lunadira

SonaOne

Luqman Podolski

Lost Spaces

Yung Kai

S.A.C.

DATO’ MAW

Late Night Frequency

Chronicalz

Gard Wuzgut

Half Asleep

All To Fate

Lil J

Axel Jonas

Emo Night