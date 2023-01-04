Jakarta festival Pestapora reveals first artists on 2023 line-up: Yura Yunita, Pamungkas, Lomba Sihir and more

Indonesian festival Pestapora has announced the first wave of its 2023 line-up, which comprises 48 of the 148 artists in the festival’s complete bill.
On Instagram on January 3, the Jakarta festival revealed a slew of artists billed for its 2023 edition. Significant names include Pamungkas, Yura Yunita, The Adams, and Lomba Sihir, while others include BAP. and Bogor punks The Jansen. The visual mentions that there will be 100 artists left to announce.
The festival will be held over three days from September 22 to 24 in Jakarta, though no official location has yet been announced. Presale tickets will go on sale on 6 January via Loket and Gotix.
Last year, Pestapora was also headlined by Pamungkas. 2022’s edition featured 64 acts, and included the likes of Danila Riyadi, THE SIGIT, Oslo Ibrahim, Tulus, Rocket Rockers, .Feast, and Maliq & D’Essentials. It was held at the Gambir Expo Kemayoran Jakarta.
The line-up for Pestapora 2023 currently features:
Yura Yunita
Vina Panduwinata
Vierratale
Ungu
Twilite Orchestra
Tipe-X
Thirteen
The Jansen
The Changcuters
The Adams
That’s Rockefeller
Sweet As Revenge
Summerlane
Stand Here Alone
Sore
Seringai
Rumahsakit
Rub of Rub
Rizky Febian
Raissa Anggiani
Pestolaer
Pamungkas
Padi Reborn
Naura Ayu
Morfem
Momonon
Lomba Sihir
Kawan-Kawan and The Coconuttreez
Kapal Udara
Kahitna
Juicy Luicy
Jiung
Holy City Rollers
HIVI!
Guyon Waton
Goodnight Electric
Good Morning Everyone
Gangstarasta
Fiersa Besari
Duo Maia
Dewa 19 Ft. Ello
D’Jenks x Artificial Life
Coldiac
BAP.
Ayu Ting-Ting
Andra & The Backbone
Aldi Taher and The Aldi Taher Band
Ada Band