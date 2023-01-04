Jakarta festival Pestapora reveals first artists on 2023 line-up: Yura Yunita, Pamungkas, Lomba Sihir and more

Indonesian festival Pestapora has announced the first wave of its 2023 line-up, which comprises 48 of the 148 artists in the festival’s complete bill.

On Instagram on January 3, the Jakarta festival revealed a slew of artists billed for its 2023 edition. Significant names include Pamungkas, Yura Yunita, The Adams, and Lomba Sihir, while others include BAP. and Bogor punks The Jansen. The visual mentions that there will be 100 artists left to announce.

The festival will be held over three days from September 22 to 24 in Jakarta, though no official location has yet been announced. Presale tickets will go on sale on 6 January via Loket and Gotix.

Last year, Pestapora was also headlined by Pamungkas. 2022’s edition featured 64 acts, and included the likes of Danila Riyadi, THE SIGIT, Oslo Ibrahim, Tulus, Rocket Rockers, .Feast, and Maliq & D’Essentials. It was held at the Gambir Expo Kemayoran Jakarta.

The line-up for Pestapora 2023 currently features:

Yura Yunita

Vina Panduwinata

Vierratale

Ungu

Twilite Orchestra

Tipe-X

Thirteen

The Jansen

The Changcuters

The Adams

That’s Rockefeller

Sweet As Revenge

Summerlane

Stand Here Alone

Sore

Seringai

Rumahsakit

Rub of Rub

Rizky Febian

Raissa Anggiani

Pestolaer

Pamungkas

Padi Reborn

Naura Ayu

Morfem

Momonon

Lomba Sihir

Kawan-Kawan and The Coconuttreez

Kapal Udara

Kahitna

Juicy Luicy

Jiung

Holy City Rollers

HIVI!

Guyon Waton

Goodnight Electric

Good Morning Everyone

Gangstarasta

Fiersa Besari

Duo Maia

Dewa 19 Ft. Ello

D’Jenks x Artificial Life

Coldiac

BAP.

Ayu Ting-Ting

Andra & The Backbone

Aldi Taher and The Aldi Taher Band

Ada Band