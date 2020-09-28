Pet Shop Boys are being immortalised as collectible Funko POPs

Iconic synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys are the latest musicians to receive the Funko POPs treatment, being immortalised as collectible vinyl figurines.

Band members Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have been transformed into their plastic counterparts by the figurine brand, sporting the signature oversized head, large black eyes and triangular nose.

Tennant’s character comes dressed in a black trench coat cradling a microphone, while Lowe clutches a keyboard, sporting a Pet Shop Boys cap and black sunglasses.

Check them out below:

They join the plethora of other artists who’ve also been immortalised in Funko POPs plastic, including Ozzy Osbourne, Gerard Way, Slayer, Iggy Pop, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Wayne, Salt-N-Pepa, ZZ Top, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to name a few.

The Pet Shop Boys figurines are available to pre-order here, but won’t be shipped out until November.

Pet Shop Boys started off 2020 with the release of their 14th studio album, ‘Hotspot’, which NME awarded four stars in a review.

“Godlike Geniuses Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have turned in a 14th album that proves they’ve lost none of their magic touch,” said NME of the record, describing it as an “astutely observed social commentary in the form of absolute mega bangers”.

The duo were set to take off around North America on a co-headline tour with fellow icons, New Order, but the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were forced to reschedule the tour to September 2021, assuring fans that pre-purchased tickets would be honoured for the new dates.

The outfit also had plans for a UK arena tour, which has since been pushed back to 2021 for the same reasons.