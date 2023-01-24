Pet Shop Boys set to release new music in April

Pet Shop Boys are set to share four previously unreleased songs in April as part of their latest Annually book.

The 2023 edition of the yearly release will come as a 64-page hardback that features journal entries and unseen photos from the first leg of the band’s greatest hits tour ‘Dreamworld’, which kicked off last year and will continue into 2023.

Also included is a four-track CD called ‘Lost’, featuring four songs recorded in 2015 in the sessions for the band’s ‘Super’ LP. It will be released on April 15.

According to Neil Tennant (via a series of tweets on the band’s official account), the tracks, titled ‘The Lost Room’, ‘I Will Fall’, ‘Skeletons In The Closet’ and ‘Kaputnik’ were left off ‘Super’ “not because we didn’t like them, but because they didn’t fit the album.”

Tennant added that they now make up an EP together because “they all sit together quite well, production-wise, they’re all super-electronic” and “some of them are sort of relevant to the world at the moment.”

Of ‘The Lost Room’, the EP’s quasi-title track, Tennant added: “It also seems to represent a sort of larger, philosophical or political point, where there’ve been times recently where the world feels a bit lost in terms of the direction it’s going in.”

Pet Shop Boys recently announced new UK and European dates for the ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour.

The tour will kick off in Rome on June 13, 2023, with additional stops in Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen, before finishing up in Gothenburg on July 9.

The new dates also include an additional UK show in Brighton on June 26, while previously announced shows include the OVO Arena Wembley on June 17, with gigs following in Aberdeen, Liverpool and Leeds.

UK tour dates are on sale now from here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

13 – Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea, Rome, Italy

15 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

19 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

21 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK

24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

26 – Brighton Centre, UK

JULY 2023

1 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

4 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

7 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

9 – Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Elsewhere, a rare 2003 CD from the band has become one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs. ‘Pop Art: The Hits – 5 Songs From Our History’ was released via Parlophone solely in Japan two decades ago, and was limited to 25 copies.

The CD collates some of the band’s best and most-loved tracks from across their career, including ‘West End Girls’ and ‘Always On My Mind’. It has sold on the platform for $2,309.15 (£1,870).