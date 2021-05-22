Pet Shop Boys share orchestral new song ‘Cricket wife’

Pet Shop Boys have shared a new, 10-minute long single called ‘Cricket wife’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track follows the duo’s 2020 album ‘Hotspot’ and was released yesterday (May 21), alongside the arrival of their ‘My Beautiful Launderette’ EP to streaming services fro the first time.

‘Cricket wife’ is one side of a two-track single that was shared as part of the band’s Annually 2021, this year’s edition of their yearly annual release. The other side of the single takes the form of a lockdown version of their classic hit ‘West End Girls’.

Advertisement

The new track clocks in at 10 minutes long exactly and is laden with orchestral sounds. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe recorded their parts in their respective homes and the song finds Tennant singing: “Where are my shoes?/ My coat, my hat?/ Just get me out/ I smell a rat.”

Listen to Pet Shop Boys’ ‘Cricket wife’ below now.

The pair were due to hit the road in May 2020 for their Greatest Hits tour but were forced to postpone the dates until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will now perform for their fans next summer as social distancing restrictions continue to put a hold on live music.

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ will now begin in Vienna on May 12, 2022, with UK shows beginning in Manchester a week later.

Advertisement

Pet Shop Boys are also due to tour North America with New Order later this year. Those shows were originally meant to take place last year.

Meanwhile, the band have recently seen a huge increase in streams of their song ‘It’s A Sin’ thanks to the Channel 4 TV show of the same name. Since the programme first aired in the UK on January 22, the sales and streaming figures for the song have increased by 249 per cent.