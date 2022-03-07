Pete Doherty and Frédéric Lo share new single ’The Epidemiologist’

Pete Doherty and Frédéric Lo have shared another collaborative single, ’The Epidemiologist’ – check out the official video below.

The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman teamed up with the French musician for a new joint album, ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’, which comes out next Friday (March 18) via Doherty’s own Strap Originals label.

Having previously released the record’s title track and the song ‘You Can’t Keep It From Me Forever’, Doherty and Lo have today (March 7) further previewed their debut LP with ’The Epidemiologist’.

“When Frédéric and I were sat at the kitchen table writing with guitars, we wanted the feel of ‘The Last Of The International Playboys’ or ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’ [Morrissey],” Doherty explained of the duo’s latest offering.

“There are a number of references in the lyrics to films, writers and books. It’s about hope when things are a mess.”

Lo said: “It was one of the first songs I played to Peter but it was the last one we finished. Pop and a bit classical.”

Over the first piano-led verse, Doherty sings: “The best-laid plans can oft go to fockery/ Rundown B&Bs can turn to luxury/ A wish that is wasted still can be granted/ Hope that is doped still can be planted.”

’The Epidemiologist’ arrives with an accompanying official video that was filmed and directed by Roger Sargent (The Libertines, Fat White Family, Baxter Dury). You can tune in above.

Speaking in an interview with NME earlier this year, Doherty explained that his collaborative new album is a result of “turning inward” for inspiration.

“I was getting clean,” he said. “I suppose there was just so much recklessness for such a long period of time and not really caring what anyone else thought that it reverses, and all of a sudden you go from having no pressure to being hyper-sensitively aware of this new expectation.”

Doherty added: “I think the creative process is like an addiction in itself. I need to write songs, and I’ve never really got to the bottom of it.”

Pete Doherty and Frédéric Lo will showcase ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’ on a UK and European headline tour this May. They’re due to perform at KOKO in Camden, London on May 13.