Pete Doherty has been banned from driving again, after police caught the musician riding an electric scooter last year while searching for one of his dogs.

Police officers were responding to a 999 call around 1.40am on October 3, 2019, according to Kent Online, when they saw Doherty riding the scooter back home after successfully rescuing one of his huskies.

The Libertines‘ singer, who was already on a driving ban after accruing more than 12 points on his licence last year, said he wasn’t aware riding the e-scooter contravened the terms of his ban.

During a hearing at Margate Magistrates Court on Friday (September 4), 11 months after the incident took place, it emerged that police officers had stopped Doherty in Broadstairs for selfies and informed the musician that he could ride the scooter as he kept it on the pavement.

Paul Shingleton, representing Doherty, said that the law in this case was not firmly established.

“It was not very clear to all and sundry what the rules were,” Shingleton said. “His dog had escaped and he went to find him and he was on his way back home when he was stopped by police.

“It wasn’t a case of someone (who is disqualified) driving a car in defiance. The case has an oddness about it with some unusual factors.”

The magistrate acknowledged that Doherty was misled, adding: “It was a poor exchange – a couple of selfies for some bad information.”

The singer pleaded guilty to both charges in addition to another of driving a car without insurance in August, resulting in a £6000 fine and a two-year driving ban.