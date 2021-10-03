Pete Doherty gets married two days after confirming engagement

Pete Doherty has married Katia de Vidas in France, just two days after the pair’s engagement was confirmed.

Last Tuesday (September 28), Doherty’s publicist confirmed that Doherty and de Vidas, who is the keyboardist in Doherty’s band the Puta Madres, were planning to tie the knot.

The couple live together in Normandy in northern France, with pictures of the pair that emerged in March showing them walking in the seaside town of Étretat.

Advertisement

Just two days after the confirmation of the engagement (September 30), Doherty and de Vidas got married in front of family and friends in Normandy, as The Sun reports.

A photo of the wedding was also shared on Twitter by Doherty’s Libertines bandmate Gary Powell, who wrote: “So happy for peter and Katia!”

So happy for peter and Katia! pic.twitter.com/NpJpkj575B — gary powell (@gdogg27) October 3, 2021

The news of Doherty’s marriage comes after he revealed to BBC Scotland’s The Seven programme last week that he was “two-and-a-half years clean of heroin”.

“I’m in recovery, I suppose,” he said. “I’m two-and-a-half years clean of heroin, which is a big deal for me. And yeah, I’m ticking along. I’m writing music, still writing music, yeah.”

Last month Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire recalled how a teenage Pete Doherty once wrote into NME to voice his support for the band following the disappearance of Richey Edwards in 1995.

Advertisement

“It was a really sweet letter, and it was sort of along the lines of, ‘Just let them be who they are now, don’t expect them to be the Manics that they were’,” Wire recalled.

“We’ve crossed paths quite a few times with him, you know, and it always seems he is on the run from something or someone.”