Pete Townshend says The Who have one “final” thing left to do before they “crawl off to die”

Pete Townshed has said The Who have one “final” thing left to do before they “crawl off to die” in a new interview.

Speaking with the New York Times, Townshend was asked about new music from the band, with the publication pointing out that the band had only done two new albums since 1983 and that Townshend’s last solo album arrived in 1993.

Asked if he wanted to create new music, he replied in the affirmative, and said The Who want to do a final world tour.

Townshend said: “I do and I think I will,” on being asked about creating new music. He continued: “It feels to me like there’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die. I don’t get much of a buzz from performing with The Who. If I’m really honest, I’ve been touring for the money. My idea of an ordinary lifestyle is pretty elevated.

“I’ve been immensely creative and productive throughout that period, but I haven’t felt the need to put [new music] out. And if I can make it personal, I don’t care whether you like it or not. When ‘White City’ came out and the sales were so slow, I thought ‘screw this.’ Nobody wanted me as I was – they wanted the old Pete.

“AC/DC made 50 albums, but all their albums were the same. It wasn’t the way The Who worked. We were an ideas band.”

He also added: “The Who isn’t [Roger] Daltrey and Townshend onstage at 80, pretending to be young. It’s the four of us in 1964, when we were 18 or 19. If you want to see The Who myth, wait for the avatar show. It would be good!”

Daltrey recently opened up about the future of The Who, saying that he is “happy” that “that part of my life is over”.

The legendary frontman spoke to The Times about the band’s status, stating that ultimately any decision about calling it a day would have to be made alongside Townshend. But for now, it appears he is in no rush to get back on the stage.

“I don’t write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over,” he said.

Back in December, Townshend said that The Who will have talks about where they go next, after playing their most recent show at the Sandringham Estate last summer. “I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.”

“It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun?” he added. “So, I wrote to Roger and said, come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.”

It was also announced this year that Daltry will be stepping down from his role as Teenage Cancer Trust gig curator.

The benefit shows have been taking place at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000 – although took a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Since its initiation, it has raised more than £32million in ticket sales and has gone on to support those struggling with cancer.

Daltry will be stepping down from the role after this year’s set of concerts, featuring performances from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers.