Peter Frampton shares instrumental cover of Radiohead’s ‘Reckoner’

The Peter Frampton Band have shared a new cover of Radiohead’s ‘Reckoner’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on a new instrumental covers album called ‘Frampton Forgets the Words’. The album, which you can see the full track-listing for below, arrives on April 23.

You can listen to the cover of ‘Reckoner’ here:

‘Frampton Forgets the Words’ tracklist:

01. If You Want Me To Stay

02. Reckoner

03. Dreamland

04. One More Heartache

05. Avalon

06. Isn’t It A Pity

07. I Don’t Know Why

08. Are You Gonna Go My Way

09. Loving The Alien

10. Maybe

Elsewhere on the album, Frampton covers songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more.

The album was was recorded and mixed at Frampton’s Studio Phenix in Nashville.

Speaking about the album, Frampton said: “This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music.

“My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love.

“These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.”

