Peter Gabriel shares rousing new single ‘Panopticom’ from forthcoming album ‘i/o’

Peter Gabriel has shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’.

The former Genesis singer and solo artist has teamed up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track, the first from his forthcoming solo album ‘i/o’. You can listen to it below.

Written and produced by Gabriel, ‘Panopticom’ was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London.

He said of the track: “The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

According to a press release, ‘Panopticom’ has been released on a full moon and future songs from his 10th studio album will also come out on the night of a full moon.

Speaking about the new album Gabriel said: “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

Last year, Gabriel announced his first UK and European tour in nearly a decade for 2023 – any remaining tickets are available here.

The jaunt, his first since his ‘Back To Front Tour’ in late 2014, is set to kick off in Krakow, Poland on May 18 ahead of further dates in Verona, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and other cities throughout that month and into June.

The musician will then touch down in the UK where he’ll take to the stage at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (June 17), The O2 in London (19), the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (22), the AO Arena in Manchester (23) and the 3Arena in Dublin (25).

Announcing the tour at the time, Gabriel said: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

The confirmation of new material from Gabriel, as well as accompanying live concerts, comes after his longtime drummer Katché said last summer that the band were “finishing our new album” and would tour in 2023.

Speaking to NME in last May, Gabriel also revealed: “I’ve got a lot of songs I’m trying to get finished. I’m hoping to have something out by the end of the year.”

Back in March, the singer stopped by The O2 in London to watch his former band Genesis’ final live show.