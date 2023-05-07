Peter Gabriel teams up with his daughter and Brian Eno for song ‘Four Kinds Of Horses’

Peter Gabriel has released new single ‘Four Kinds Of Horses’, which features his daughter Melanie on backing vocals alongside Brian Eno on synthesiser – check it out below.
Released on Friday (May 5) to coincide with the full moon, the song is the latest track to be shared from Gabriel’s upcoming solo album ‘i/o’ following ‘Panopticom’ and ‘The Court’.
Gabriel said that ‘Four Kinds Of Horses’ explores “the interesting overlap of religion and peace on the one hand and violence and terrorism on the other”, and was inspired by the Buddhist parable of the same name, “which describes different ways a student can approach their spiritual practice”.
He went on to describe Eno’s synths as “sounding like electric worms”, while Melanie’s vocals provide “another lovely moment for a dad”.
Speaking about ‘i/o’, Gabriel said: “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”
While the album doesn’t yet have a release date, Gabriel is set to head out on a headline tour of Europe, North America and the UK later this month.
The run of shows starts May 18 in Poland before reaching the UK in June – tickets are available here. The North American leg begins in September and tickets for that can be found here.
Peter Gabriel live dates 2023:
MAY
18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow
20 – Verona Arena, Verona
21 – Mediolanum Arena, Milan
23 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris
24 – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
26 – Waldbuehne, Berlin
28 – Koenigsplatz, Munich
30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
31 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
JUNE
02 – Koengen, Bergen
05 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
06 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
08 – Hallenstadion, Zurich
10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne
12 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg
13 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
15 – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux
17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
19 – The O2 – London
22 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
23 – AO Arena, Manchester
25 – 3Arena, Dublin
SEPTEMBER
08 – Videotron Centre, Quebec
09 – Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
11 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
13 – Bell Centre, Montreal
14 – TD Garden, Boston
16 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
18 – Madison Square Garden, New York
20 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C
22 – KeyBank Center, Buffalo
23 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
25 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus
27 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
29 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
30 – United Center, Chicago
OCTOBER
02 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
03 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul
07 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver
08 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
11 – Chase Center, San Francisco
13 – Kia Forum, Inglewood
14 – Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs
16 – Ball Arena, Denver
18 – Moody Center, Austin
19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
21 – Toyota Center, Houston