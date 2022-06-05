Peter Gabriel to release first new album in 20 years this year, according to drummer

Peter Gabriel is to release his first new album in 20 years this year, before touring it in 2023, according to his drummer.

The news comes after Gabriel told NME last month that he’s “got a lot of songs I’m trying to get finished” and is “hoping to have something out by the end of the year.”

Speaking to L’Illustré in a new interview, Gabriel’s longtime drummer Manu Katché said the band are “finishing our new album” and will take it out on a world tour next year.

Back in 2020, Gabriel also spoke of progress on new music, telling Uncut: “I’m excited by what is being cooked at the moment — I have been slowed down quite a lot by lockdown, we’ve not been able to have Dickie my engineer here — but I have enough songs that I like to make a record I’m proud of.”

Asked if an album would then be arriving soon, he responded: “It would depend on how you define ‘soon’, but the answer is yes!”

Gabriel also recently contributed to Arcade Fire’s latest acclaimed album ‘WE‘, lending vocals to the song ‘Unconditional II (Race and Religion)’.

“I thought that they were a great band and they asked me,” Gabriel told NME about how the collaboration came about. “That’s the simple truth about it. Regine [Chassagne, keys] grew up in Montreal so was exposed to a lot of my music. They’re great writers and it was really fun and interesting to see how other people worked.”

The singer also stopped by London venue The O2 to watch his former band Genesis’ final show earlier this year.