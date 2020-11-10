Watch Peter Hook & The Light perform his Gorillaz collaboration ‘Aries’

Peter Hook & The Light have performed a new version of ‘Aries’, Hook’s recent collaboration with Gorillaz — you can watch their take on the song below.

The original version of the track, which also features Georgia, recently featured on Gorillaz’s album ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

Getting together remotely with his band — David Potts (vocals/guitar), Jack Bates (bass), Paul Kehoe (drums) and Martin Rebelski (keys) — for the performance, Hook has now released his take on ‘Aries’ on YouTube, which you can see below.

As well as Hook and Georgia, ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’ also features the likes of Robert Smith, Beck, St. Vincent and ScHoolboy Q.

Damon Albarn spoke recently about the possibility of a future ‘Song Machine’ collaboration between Gorillaz and Tame Impala, while also hinting that his cartoon band may link up with Sir Paul McCartney as well.

Hook, meanwhile, recently guested on the first episode of Transmissions: The Definitive Story, a new podcast about Joy Division and New Order.

During his guest appearance, the bassist spoke about his memories of meeting Joy Division’s late frontman Ian Curtis for the first time.

“He was unique and he stuck out, shall we say,” Hook said, before recalling a visit to Curtis’ house at the time in Stretford.

“Ian showed me his PA and said: ‘Hey, have you heard this new Iggy Pop album? It’s just come out this week.’ I’d never heard Iggy Pop before. He played ‘China Girl’ off that album and I thought it’s great, and fell in love with it straight away and I thought… this is the guy.”