Peter Hook & The Light announce new ‘Joy Division: A Celebration’ dates for 2023

Peter Hook & The Light have announced additional dates for ‘Joy Division: A Celebration’ in April 2023 – find the full list of dates and purchase tickets below.

Following ‘Joy Division: A Celebration’ shows across the UK, Europe and North America throughout 2022, the band have now announced nine more UK dates, starting in Edinburgh on April 13 and wrapping in Somerset on April 29.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10am and can be purchased here.

The ‘Joy Division: A Celebration’ shows were planned to “commemorate four decades of the bands and Ian Curtis’ influence”.

We’re pleased to announce further UK dates performing ‘Unknown Pleasures’ & ‘Closer’ live for April 2023. All dates will also feature an additional opening set of New Order tracks. Tickets go on sale this Friday 11th November via https://t.co/aRq5vk8kWZ pic.twitter.com/QYgxFkbI1i — Peter Hook (@peterhook) November 7, 2022

The band will perform ‘Unknown Pleasures’ and ‘Closer’ in full, with an opening set of New Order material.

Find the new tour dates below.

APRIL 2023

13 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

14 – Old Fire Station, Carlisle

15 – Foundry, Sheffield

20 – Junction, Cambridge

21 – Assembly Rooms, Leamington Spa

22 – Tramshed, Cardiff

27 – 1865, Southampton

28 – Sub89, Reading

29 – Cheese & Grain, Frome

Earlier this year, Peter Hook helped unveil a new mural of Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis in Macclesfield town centre.

“I am actually very honoured to be here, and to do this, because to me it’s about time Ian came home,” the bassist and co-founder of New Order said.

In August, Hook has said there should be a permanent memorial to Curtis in Manchester.

It came after a much loved mural of Curtis in the city’s Northern Quarter was painted over by an advertisement for Aitch’s new album.

Aitch quickly responded that he would “fix” the issue, saying he had no idea that the advertisement was being placed over the mural.

“We have to bear in mind that it is an advertising site, it was paid for by Mental Health Day for a certain period,” Hook said in response to the news.

“Business moves on and so it’s no wonder Aitch didn’t know about it as it was probably done by the company who looks after his advertising,” he continued. “I feel sorry for the guy because he was so hurt by the obvious reaction, it was a terrible situation for him.”