Petrol Girls release new track ‘Fight For Our Lives’ for International Women’s Day

Petrol Girls have shared a new track for International Women’s Day. Listen to ‘Fight For Our Lives’ here.

The blistering single features Janey Starling on guest vocals and is described as honouring the global movement fighting against femicide and gender-based violence.

Available only on Bandcamp, proceeds from the track will raise money for Level Up, a feminist campaigning group which Starling co-directs, who are building an interactive, virtual database of femicide victims.

Advertisement

In a press statement, vocalist Ren Aldridge said: “The feminist group I’m part of here in Austria is based on this principle, and this song was written because of the regular femicide demos that we’ve been running here in Graz since June 2020, to make sure not a single femicide in Austria goes unanswered. NEHMT IHR UNS EINE – ANTWORTEN WIR ALLE!

The intro lyrics describe these demos. We have painted the deaths of so many women and even young girls onto bed sheets to carry through the streets. This IWD, we will spread out all of the bed-sheet banners that mark each murder since last IWD in the main square, to make visible the scale of this violence.”

We are honoured to have @janeyjstarling featuring on this track! She is co-director at @we_level_up – FOLLOW THEM & get involved with their campaigns. All profit from this track goes to their trans-inclusive femicide database project – a vital tool! https://t.co/r5BSjCdp4M pic.twitter.com/jxsiuNsrmR — Petrol Girls (@Petrol_Girls) March 8, 2022

She continued: “Last Friday (4th March) marked one year since serving police officer Wayne Couzens abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard. We were at the studio as the details of this unspeakable attack emerged during Couzen’s trial in Autumn 2021.

We address police violence specifically in another track on the forthcoming album, but anger at the systemic failings and abuses of power that enabled him, and so many other violent men, poured into this track.

Femicide is the most vicious peak of the patriarchal violence and often intersects with other forms of oppression. This International Women’s Day let’s strengthen our fight against these systems. Let’s build collective power. Let’s remember our radical history and look to the incredible feminist movements growing across the world. In the words of the Kurdish revolutionaries – JIN JIYAN AZADI! WOMEN! LIFE! FREEDOM!”

Advertisement

Petrol Girls will head out on tour later this month. See their upcoming dates below, and find tickets here.

MARCH

14 – Le Pub, Newport

15 – The Junction, Plymouth

16 – Redrum, Stafford

17 – 1 In 12 Club, Bradford

18 – Green Door Store, Brighton

19 – 100 Club, London