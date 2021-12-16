pH-1 announces new single ‘Lately’, featuring Hoody

South Korean hip-hop musician pH-1 has announced a new winter single titled ‘Lately’, featuring Hoody.

pH-1 took to Instagram to announce the upcoming release of ‘Lately’ yesterday (December 15), which is set to also feature vocals from K-indie singer Hoody.

The announcement was made with a picture of a couple with a portion of the song’s lyrics superimposed: “Make it easy for you baby / Cus it’s been hard for me lately”. ‘Lately’ is due out December 23 at 6pm KST.

In conjunction with the single’s release, ph-1’s label, H1GHR Music, also announced a special theatre event held in Seoul, South Korea for fans of the rapper. Set to take place on December 23 at 3pm KST, the ‘A Lonely Christmas with pH-1’ event will allow fans to join “pH-1 and others” for a “Christmas movie date”, where fans will also be able to listen to ‘Lately’ upon its release with pH-1.

pH-1 was most recently featured on a remix alongside a slew of Korean hip-hop artists, including Jay Park and GOT7’s JAY B, of Malaysian rap crew’s breakout single ‘Lotus’. The new remake dropped earlier this month, becoming the fourth all-star remix of ‘Lotus’ so far, which has been embraced by rappers across the region.

The Malaysian remix released April featured Dinho, Ichu, Offgrid and SonaOne, among others, and was soon followed by a Singaporean remix featuring Fariz Jabba, Akeem Jahat, OmarKENOBI, YHB Sleepsalot, Khally and more.

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl had also featured pH-1 on a new single titled ‘Ain’t No MF’ in October, and follows up the empowering themes of self-love after Ramengvrl’s September single ‘I’m Ugly’.