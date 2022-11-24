pH-1 appeals to fans for privacy while on tour: “Please do not follow me to my hotel”

Korean-American rapper pH-1 has asked his fans to respect his privacy while he’s on tour.

In a series of tweets earlier today (November 24), the artist shared that he recently had to change rooms after being followed back to his hotel. He wrote: “I love my fans, but please do not follow me to my hotel and try to find out which room I’m staying at. Now I have to move my room. I want to be able to rest up in private without knowing some strangers have my room information. I’m saying this out of love. Please. Thank you.”

This was followed up by the rapper saying “this isn’t meant to target any specific group” of people and that he’s experienced similar issues in the past, and assuring fans that he’s OK.

“All I want is to be able to prep and put on a good show for you, have fun with you all,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, pH-1 announced his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour, which kicks off in North America in January. Ticket sales for the first leg of the tour went live last November 11. Dates for the Europe and Asia legs have yet to be announced, and pH-1 has hinted that he was thinking of adding more stops to the tour.

The rapper’s latest album ‘BUT FOR NOW LEAVE ME ALONE’ was released last September. He is slated to perform alongside ADOY, Phum Viphurit, Boy Pablo, and keshi at Bangkok’s Very Festival this Saturday (November 26).