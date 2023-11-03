pH-1 and MILLI join forces on new single ‘Rosetta’

Korean-American rapper pH-1 has released a music video for his new single ‘Rosetta’, featuring Thai rapper MILLI.

On November 2, pH-1 unveiled his new mixtape ‘Pop Off’, alongside a visual for ‘Rosetta’. The clip features the rapper driving a bus through the streets in Thailand, later arriving at a luxurious club. Later, MILLI makes an appearance, performing a powerful verse atop the bus as it goes up in flames.

“I’m a go-getter / I ain’t a rat but I want mo’ cheddar / Her hands in my pants, it’s a raw denim / I’m Egyptian with the stones, rosetta / Shining like a mirror,” pH-1 raps in Korean and English.

In addition to ‘Rosetta’, pH-1’s new mixtape includes a diverse line-up of collaborations, including ‘Cosign’ with Korean rapper oygli, ‘U Tell Me’ featuring Filipino-American musician P-Lo, ‘Lust (iykyk)’ featuring Korean singer DeVita and ‘360o’ featuring American rapper CHIKA.

‘Pop Off’ is the rapper’s first record since his September 2022 studio album ‘But For Now Leave Me Alone’, which included a collaboration with American R&B singer Umi on the track ‘Juliette’.

The rapper spent most of 2023 on his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. According to a press release, he is also set to tour Peru, Mexico and China, with more stops and dates to come.

