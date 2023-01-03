pH-1 announces Asia tour dates for ‘About Damn Time’ world tour

pH-1 has announced dates for the Asian leg of his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour.

The rapper’s five-date Asian tour will kick off on 11 March in Singapore, before crossing the strait to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. On 18 March, the MC will perform in Taiwan, before arriving to play in Bangkok on the following day (19 March). The Asian leg will then wrap up in Hong Kong on 21 March.

Venues for pH-1’s Asia tour have yet to be announced, though the rapper has confirmed that tickets are set to go on sale at 12pm local time on Monday, January 16.

Before the above dates, the MC’s tour will first kick off in North America in January and February, hitting cities including San Francisco, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and Seattle. European tour dates will also follow.

The Korean-American rapper recently played in Asia in November at Bangkok’s VERY Festival, where he performed alongside names including Phum Viphurit, ADOY, Boy Pablo, Keshi, and Joan.

The MC’s latest album, ‘BUT FOR NOW LEAVE ME ALONE’, dropped last September, and marked his second full-length album. The 13-track record featured appearances from American artists Los and UMI, and also spawned videos for songs including ‘Zombies’, ‘Tipsy’, and ‘Yuppie Ting’.

Last December, he also dropped the winter single ‘Lately’, which featured vocals from K-indie singer Hoody.

pH-1’s current Asia tour dates are as follows:

11 MARCH – Singapore

16 MARCH – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

18 MARCH – Taipei, Taiwan

19 MARCH – Bangkok, Thailand

21 MARCH – Hong Kong