“Phantom of the WAPera”: Andrew Lloyd Webber shares remix of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’

"Ban TikTok immediately"

By Tom Skinner
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wap
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion/ Andrew Lloyd Webber. CREDITS: YouTube still/Getty

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared an unlikely take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s recent joint single ‘WAP’ – you can watch the video below.

The 72-year old composer took to his official TikTok account over the weekend to post the 10-second clip, which sees him dancing to the collaborative track at his home. In the following shot, he then plays the dramatic organ introduction to 1986’s Phantom of the Opera.

“Phantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself,” Lloyd Webber captioned the upload.

@officialalwPhantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself – TeamALW ##phantom ##cardib ##mashup ##music ##theatre ##remix

♬ phantom of the wapera – pescatarian_mama_

Viewers have since begun sharing the TikTok video on Twitter. “Ban TikTok immediately,” commented one user, while another said that Lloyd Webber’s rendition made them feel “uncomfortable”.

“I literally don’t care about TikTok itself at all, but if anyone claims this isn’t pure art then they’re wrong,” a third wrote. You can see those posts and more reactions below.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user has mashed up ‘WAP’ with Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’. Cardi B has since responded to the clip, sharing it on her official Twitter profile. “I ain’t saw that coming,” she wrote.

Last month, Lloyd Webber criticised 2019’s film adaptation of his hit musical Cats, saying that “the whole thing was ridiculous”.

“The problem with the film was that [director] Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” he explained.

 

