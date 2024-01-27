Pharrell announces his biopic will be made out of Lego

Pharrell has announced his forthcoming biopic Piece By Piece, which will be made out of Lego.

The musician took to social media to share the news, revealing that the film will land in theatres on October 11, 2024. “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life,” he wrote. “It’s proof that anyone else can do it too…”

In a press release, the movie is teased to be “an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one Lego brick at a time.” The film is also said to defy “genres and expectations to transport audiences into a Lego world where anything is possible.”

Advertisement

To create the movie, Pharrell partnered with Focus Features. Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) is directing the film, whilst Tremolo Productions’ Caitrin Rogers and I Am Other’s Mimi Valdés, Shani Saxon and Pharrell himself are handling production. Pharrell also worked with executive producers for the Lego Group, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone.

Pharrell further said of the film in a press release: “When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us, and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination.”

Director and producer Morgan Neville added, “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on.

“I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

In other recent news, Pharrell previewed an unreleased Miley Cyrus song at a Louis Vuitton show.