Pharrell named men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams has been hired as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs.

His first collection for the brand will be released during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June. Pharell previously collaborated with the brand in 2004 and 2008.

He takes over from Virgil Abloh, who served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection from 2018 until his death in 2021. He was the first Black American to be appointed to the role.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years,” Louis Vuitton wrote on Instagram. “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.”

Pharrell has extensive experience in the fashion industry, playing a role in the rise of streetwear as well as co-founding the label Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003.

He also previously launched collaborations with Adidas as well as luxury brands Moncler and Chanel.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator recently shared the life-changing career advice that Pharrell once gave him in a teaser for a new docuseries.

RapCaviar Presents will premiere on Hulu in the US on March 30. It will tackle issues of today through the stories of hip-hop artists, including Tyler, Jack Harlow, Polo G, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more.

Recalling a time when they were in the studio together, the rapper shared that the Neptunes star had told him: “You got it, you just don’t see it. You got it, you got the shit.”

Elsewhere, Drake apparently recently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell.