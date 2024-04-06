Pharrell Williams surprise releases new album, ‘Black Yacht Rock, Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access’

Pharrell Williams surprised released a new album yesterday (April 6), with fans only able to listen to the album on a new website.

The new album, called ‘Black Yacht Rock Vol 1: City of Limitless Access’ is available to listen to here and is not, as the time of publishing, available on any other streaming platforms.

Those who visit the website to listen to the album can also sign up to a new mailing list. Fans who have signed up already receive a mysterious “stay tuned” message.

As yet, it appears to be unclear who has worked with Pharrell on the album although artists including Tyler, The Creator and Pusha T have both shared details of the album on their Instagram Stories.

There is some speculation that ‘Virginia’ could be the name of a group, although this is as yet unconfirmed. Williams has also not shared any information about the album on his Instagram account.

Pharrell Williams released his second solo studio album, ‘Girl’, in March 2014.

The producer recently teamed up with Miley Cyrus on her latest single, ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’.

He had previewed the single during a Louis Vuitton show in January before promising last week that the collab was “coming soon”.

In February, Williams also announced details of his forthcoming biopic Piece By Piece, which will be made out of Lego.

The musician took to social media to share the news, revealing that the film will land in theatres on October 11, 2024. “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life,” he wrote. “It’s proof that anyone else can do it too…”

In a press release, the movie is teased to be “an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one Lego brick at a time.” The film is also said to defy “genres and expectations to transport audiences into a Lego world where anything is possible.”