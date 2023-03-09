Phil Collins is “much more immobile than he used to be,” says Genesis bandmate in health update

Former Genesis guitarist and bassist Mike Rutherford has updated fans on the state of Phil Collins’ health.

Collins has experienced issues with his health since suffering a spinal injury in 2007, which damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and also left him with nerve damage. The injury has impacted his ability to perform, and at Genesis’ last ever show in March 2022, he performed in a wheelchair.

Now, Rutherford has spoken about Collins’ health in an interview on BBC Breakfast to promote his upcoming tour with Mike + The Mechanics, in which Collins’ son Nic will be playing drums.

Speaking about Collins’ condition, Rutherford said: “As you know, Phil is a bit… He’s much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spirits. [via The Independent]

“He’s fine now at home, enjoying life. He’s worked so hard over the years. I think he’s enjoying his time at home.”

When he was asked whether Phil Collins or his son was the stronger drummer, Rutherford said: “I always support the dads because I’m this generation. Phil’s the most amazing drummer, but Nic is fantastic too. Like his dad, but a bit different.”

Nic also played drums for Genesis on their farewell tour, with Rutherford adding that “it was really nice to have the two of them side by side”. Collins has been unable to play the drums due to his health, saying on BBC Breakfast in 2021 that he could “barely hold a stick” in one hand.

Collins has also been walking with a cane for the last few years.

Back in September, Genesis sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million (£253million) and will also include master recordings of songs from throughout Collins’ solo career, such as ‘In the Air Tonight’, ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’ and ‘Against All Odds’, and his popular covers of Diane & Annita’s ‘A Groovy Kind Of Love’ and ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’ by The Supremes.

The deal also includes material that Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford released with his group, Mike & the Mechanics.