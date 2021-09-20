Phil Collins says Genesis’ 2021 reunion tour will be their last

Ahead of Genesis‘ long-awaited reunion tour beginning in Birmingham tonight (September 20), Phil Collins has confirmed it will be the band’s last.

Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins announced at the start of 2020 that they were reuniting for a tour called The Last Domino?’. The trio, playing together for the first time since 2017, are set to be joined on the tour by Nic Collins on drums, and guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer.

The UK run of the tour, originally set for November and December 2020 before being pushed back to April and then again to September – all due to the coronavirus pandemic – will precede a newly announced North American run.

Ahead of the UK leg of the tour beginning tonight, Collins has ruled out any further dates from the band, saying these will be the last Genesis shows ever.

In a new interview with Mojo, Collins said: “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.

After the tour begins in Birmingham tonight, the band will head around the UK before the leg wraps up with three dates at The O2 in London in mid-October.

A North American run will then begin from mid-November, taking the band through until a week before Christmas.

See Genesis’ full list of upcoming dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

24 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

25 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

30 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

3 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

4 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

8 Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena

12 – London, O2 Arena

13 – London, O2 Arena

NOVEMBER 2021

15 – Chicago, United Center

18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena

20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center

22 – Montreal, Centre Ball

25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center

29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field

DECEMBER 2021

2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, Madison Square Garden

8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena

10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Earlier this month, Phil Collins gave a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform.

The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck.

Discussing Genesis’ forthcoming reunion tour – which will see Collins’ son Nic taking his place behind the kit – he said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”