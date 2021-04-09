Philippines viewers can watch Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ concert for free next week

Philippines viewers will be able to watch Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 concert for free next week.

The virtual concert, which first aired last year as a ticketed livestream, will be broadcast on two ABS-CBN-owned platforms: TV and entertainment Video-On-Demand network iWant TFC and cable TV music channel MYX.

Both platforms will stream the Studio 2054 concert on Wednesday, April 14, and a behind-the-scenes special a week later on April 21. Both shows will air at 8pm Philippines time.

SHE'S HERE! The Phenomenal Pop Sensation–DUA LIPA! Get ready for an exciting concert experience!

Catch the Exclusive Philippine Streaming of #Studio2054 Main Show and Behind the Show this April 14 and 21.

Stream it for FREE on iWantTFC! Available for PH only. pic.twitter.com/1KwrCZHQl2 — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Mark your calendars! GRAMMY award-winning artist Dua Lipa (@DUALIPA) is about to take you for a ride with her disco extravaganza Studio 2054! Catch it on the MYX channel (SkyCable channel 23, GSAT channel 35) on April 14 at 8pm! pic.twitter.com/atc0XkyNgZ — MYX Philippines (@MYXphilippines) April 7, 2021

iWant TFC offers a free subscription plan to its patrons in the Philippines, with additional options for Premium accounts for access to a select library of content. But Lipa’s Studio 2054 concert will be available to all subscribers for free.

Per an ABS-CBN report, there will be reruns of the concert on MYX on April 18 at 10pm and April 20 at 3pm. The behind-the-scenes special will replay on April 25 at 10pm and April 27 at 3pm.

Dua Lipa’s disco-themed Studio 2054 concert first premiered in November 2020 and featured guest appearances from the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Kylie Minogue.

Advertisement

Over the course of the concert, Dua Lipa performed majority of the tracks from her 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’ along with earlier hits like ‘New Rules’, ‘Electricity’ and ‘One Kiss’.

“For her first livestream concert, Lipa has built an alternate reality – one where you can still run wild in a warehouse all night, indulging in excess and ecstasy, running from one room to another in search of the perfect soundtrack to your nocturnal adventures,” NME‘s Rhian Daly said in a four-star review of the concert.