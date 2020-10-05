Phoebe Bridgers announces Saddest Factory record label

Phoebe Bridgers has announced that she’s teamed up with Dead Oceans for the launch of her new record label, Saddest Factory.

The US singer will act as the CEO of the new label, and says she plans to release music from across the music spectrum.

“The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre,” Bridgers said.

Advertisement

In a subsequent interview with Billboard, Bridgers said that marketing music is her “secret passion”.

“I love thinking of bus bench ideas and Instagram filters and stuff. It’s very corporate of me, but I’m kind of obsessed,” she said.

She went to describe her role at the label as the go-between “from artist [brain] to corporate brain.”

Saddest Factory has already signed its first artist, with an announcement announced shortly. Musicians can also submit demos to the label through its website.

Bridgers recently teamed up with Arlo Parks for BBC Radio 1’s ‘Piano Sessions’. Together the pair played Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ as well as offering up a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.

Advertisement

In a five-star review, NME hailed Bridgers’ latest album ‘Punisher’ as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety,” adding: “Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores ‘crying’ and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future.”