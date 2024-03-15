Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek and yeule have songs on new A24 horror movie soundtrack ‘I Saw the TV Glow’

A24 have announced that Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek and yeule are among the contributors for their upcoming horror film, I Saw The TV Glow.

Other artists to feature on the soundtrack include L’Rain, Bartees Strange, The Weather Station, Jay Som, Maria BC and Florist.

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow follows the story of two teenagers who bond over a supernatural TV show which mysteriously gets cancelled as they start to lose their grip on reality.

Advertisement

A synopsis of the film reads: “Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.”

Bridgers also appears in the movie alongside Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.

The soundtrack will be released on May 10, following the film’s release.

As part of the announcement, yeule has shared a cover of Broken Social Scene’s ‘Anthems for a Seventeen Year‐Old Girl’ as part of their contribution to the film – you can check this out below.

Recently, Boygenius – the trio comprising Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – picked up the International Group Of The Year statue at the 2024 BRIT awards, beating Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Paramore and Gabriels. The award was their first BRIT.

Advertisement

On winning, Dacus shared a message of appreciation with fans. Accepting the band’s BRIT in a video message, Dacus said: “We wanna thank our label Polydor for making this possible. Long live Boygenius.” Bridgers added: “Thank you so much.”

Last month saw Boygenius also win three Grammy Awards: Best Rock Performance (‘Not Strong Enough’), Best Rock Song (‘Not Strong Enough’) and Best Alternative Music Album (‘The Record’).

It came shortly after the trio announced their hiatus at a secret show in LA. “We’re going away for the foreseeable future,” fans quoted them as saying. “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.”

Back in December, Boygenius told NME that they liked the idea of the band’s future remaining “a surprise” after their debut LP ‘The Record’ was named our album of the year for 2023.

Baker continued: “I like having this band be something that, because it’s more ephemeral or whatever, it’s not concretely tied to one of us or a person we have to live in every day.

“It’s something we can revisit when we feel motivated to, or it’s a place we can retreat to. I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”