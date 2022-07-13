Phoebe Bridgers discusses abortion rights on MSNBC: “I think people are terrified”

Phoebe Bridgers has appeared on MSNBC news program The Beat With Ari Melber, discussing fans’ reactions to her pro-choice stance and abortion rights activism.

In the interview, which aired last night (July 12), Melber inquired as to whether Bridgers has seen fans walk out of her shows when she discusses the topic of abortion on stage. She replied by saying that she’s only seen it happen “a couple of times”, and that she often feels as though she is “preaching to the choir” due to having a largely progressive fanbase.

“It’s always validating, in some way,” she said. “It’s nice to know that a message is getting to somebody that disagrees with me.” Melber then asks if she believes young people are in touch with the issues surrounding access to abortion, particularly in the wake of Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that made abortion legal on a federal level – being overturned by the US Supreme Court in June.

“I think people are terrified,” she responded. “We have a dollar from each ticket [on Bridgers’ tour] going to the Mariposa Fund, which is an abortion fund based in Santa Fe. There’s all kinds of things that we can do, but I hate that the responsibility has been thrown on these grassroots organisations instead of the government.”

View a clip from the interview below:

Bridgers’ philanthropic work has often centred on abortion access and care. In October of 2020, she performed at a virtual benefit concert for Planned Parenthood. Around this time, she also collaborated with Bright Eyes for the protest song ‘Miracle Of Life’, affirming her pro-choice stance.

A year later, she released a charity cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’, with all proceeds going to supporting abortion funds based in Texas. At her recent performance at Glastonbury, Bridgers lead the crowd in a chant of “fuck the Supreme Court”.

The American singer-songwriter is currently on her ‘Reunion Tour’, which will see her perform in the Czech Republic on Thursday night (July 14) before taking her to Lollapalooza Paris this weekend.