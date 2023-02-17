Phoebe Bridgers fans get engaged during her concert in Singapore

A pair of Phoebe Bridgers fans got engaged mid-set during the singer’s recent concert in Singapore.

In a series of tweets shared by user monke pit on February 16, she revealed that her partner, Indonesian singer Putra Timur, had proposed to her while Bridgers was performing ‘Savior Complex’ onstage at the concert held at the Esplanade Theatre. “getting proposed while @phoebe_bridgers was singing “BABY YOU’RE A VAMPIRE YOU WANT BLOOD AND I PROMISED”,” the user wrote in the celebratory tweet, which was accompanied by pictures of the couple and monke pit’s new engagement ring.

getting proposed while @phoebe_bridgers was singing "BABY YOU'RE A VAMPIRE YOU WANT BLOOD AND I PROMISED" >>>>> pic.twitter.com/c1FDnGnHT7 — monke pit (@mistlef0e) February 16, 2023

Bridgers has since responded to monke pit’s tweet, offering her congratulations to the happy couple.

MA'AM IM VERY MUCH IN LOVE WITH YOU………….. #REAL THIS MEANS A LOT AND YOU WERE SO GREAT LAST NIGHT THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE MEMORIES ❤️❤️😭😭😭❤️❤️ rest well and may you have fun in japan 🥹🥹🥹 — monke pit (@mistlef0e) February 16, 2023

Bridgers held two concerts this past weekend in Singapore on February 14 and 15. Originally announced as a one-night stop in the country, a second Singapore show was added in December after the first date sold out. The Singapore shows were Bridgers’ only concerts in Southeast Asia, with the singer now headed to Japan, where she’ll perform on Kyoto on February 18, Osaka on February 20 and Tokyo on February 21.

She most recently released her six-track Christmas EP, ‘So Much Wine’ on November 17. The EP includes renditions of ‘7 O’Clock News/Silent Night’ featuring Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger, as well as ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, and followed her last album ‘Punisher’ in June 2020.

That record scored Bridgers the fifth spot in NME‘s list of the best albums of the year, with Georgia Evans writing: “Introspective, with a sense of solitude woven throughout, ‘Punisher’ found Bridgers asserting herself as an individual force through self-production and pragmatic collaboration (with the likes of Conor Oberst, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus). The result: a multifaceted ode to embracing life’s oddities and living in the moment.”