Phoebe Bridgers “got teary” recording her part for Taylor Swift’s new version of ‘Red’

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed she got emotional when recording her part for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, Taylor Swift‘s re-recording of her 2012 album.

Bridgers contributed vocals to a track titled ‘Nothing New’, which was written during the ‘Red’ sessions but didn’t make the cut on the original version of the album. The song will appear on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ alongside other “from the Vault” tracks, which include guest appearances from Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

“It’s just been a dream,” Bridgers told Billboard. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Bridgers elaborated on her admiration for Swift, specifically discussing the pop star re-recording her first six albums – originally released on Big Machine Records – in order to regain ownership of her master recordings following their controversial sale.

The first, ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, arrived back in April of this year, while the new version of ‘Red’ is set to arrive tomorrow (November 12). The new version will contain “all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original album.

“It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians,” Bridgers told Billboard. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now.'”

“The fact that she just has always wanted more from the world – like, ‘No, no, no, fuck you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ – is the coolest.”

Earlier this month, Swift announced a short film to accompany the forthcoming release of a 10-minute version of ‘Red’ track ‘All Too Well’. Swift wrote and directed the film, which stars Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien, and it will arrive tomorrow, the same day ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ drops.

Last month, Swift teased the imminent arrival of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ by sharing a snippet of its title track on Instagram.