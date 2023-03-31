Phoebe Bridgers on trolls who “bullied” her on way to father’s funeral: “Grow the fuck up”

Phoebe Bridgers has spoken out after being “bullied” online when on her way to her father’s funeral.

The singer-songwriter and Boygenius member was speaking with her bandmates – Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – in a new interview when she addressed the harassment she received from supposed “fans”.

“I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, fucking bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” she told Them.

“I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me fucking dehumanise me and shame me and fucking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake.”

While Bridgers didn’t explain what prompted the negative reaction, the interview does follow a time in January when the musician made headlines after being spotted with comedian Bo Burnham, shortly after her reported split from actor Paul Mescal.

The Boygenius star announced the passing of her father with an Instagram post on January 3 – just over a week before the photos of her and Burnham at LAX airport were shared online.

She continued: “If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an okay thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s okay to do that.”

Elsewhere, she also confirmed that these alleged “fans” were aware of her father’s passing when they made the comments, stating: “A lot of the top comments [were] like, ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?’”

Using the interview as a way to speak directly to those who harass others online, she concluded: “I fucking hate you, and I hope you grow the fuck up.”

“Most of the people I talk to light up my life and remind me what I love about my job, but my two best friends are helping me with the boundary of I don’t have to sit here and [think] that’s a part of my job,” she continued. “It doesn’t have to be, and it wasn’t five years ago, so I appreciate being able to look at two other people and be like, this is dehumanising abuse, horrible shit.”

Today (March 31) marks the release date of Boygenius’ LP, ‘The Record’. The first full-length album to be shared by the supergroup, ‘The Record’ follows on from their acclaimed 2018 self-titled EP.

In a recent five-star review of the album, NME described the album as “haunting, beautiful and piercingly vulnerable” and praised Boygenius for their ability to capture the “shape of a timeless Americana folk song”.

“This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen,” it read. “Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

Earlier this month, the trio also announced details of a 2023 tour across North America. Kicking off in California on April 12, Bridgers, Dacus and Baker will be supported by acts including Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene and Bartees Strange.