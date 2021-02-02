Phoebe Bridgers has said that Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker would be the ideal fourth member of the supergroup boygenius.

boygenius was founded by Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in 2018, releasing a self-titled EP on Matador that year.

Speaking on Radio.com’s New Arrivals show recently, Bridgers was asked who she would want to join the trio in the future.

“It’s Adrianne Lenker,” she replied without hesitation. “She’s out there doing her own thing. I feel like we would go on tour and every five years Adrianne would join.”

Adrianne Lenker released two solo albums in 2020, ‘songs’ and ‘instrumentals’. Reviewing the albums, NME wrote: “While both of Lenker’s records are connected, they are also meant to be separate entities. ‘instrumentals’, comprised of just two acoustic-driven tracks (both around 20 minutes long), stemmed from freewheeling sessions between Lenker and engineer Philip Weinrobe at the start and end of recording each day.

“What Lenker’s most recent work reveals is that, like the rest of us, she is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment.”

Last summer boygenius shared three unheard demos for charity as part of Bandcamp Friday.

New versions of ‘Bite The Hand’, ‘Me & My Dog’ and ‘Stay Down’ from their 2018 self-titled EP were available for 24 hours only with proceeds split between three charities.

Baker’s donations went to OUTMemphis, while Bridgers chose Downtown Women’s Center and Dacus picked Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

Julien Baker is set to release new solo album ‘Little Oblivions’ this month. Most recently, she shared the single ‘Hardline’ along with a stop-motion video.