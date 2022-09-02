Phoebe Bridgers shares images from the set of The 1975’s ‘I’m In Love With You’ video

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from The 1975‘s new ‘I’m In Love With You’ video, in which she makes a cameo appearance.

The Manchester band released the song yesterday (September 1) as the third preview of their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is due out on October 14 via Dirty Hit (pre-order here).

Speaking previously about the single’s accompanying black-and-white clip, frontman Matty Healy told Pitchfork that it was “basically part two of the ‘[A] Change Of Heart’ video, where I was a clown and trying to chase this girl and get her back.”

He continued: “But in order to exaggerate that idea, I had to exaggerate the world, and my dancing had to be better. So I was in dance rehearsals for a week, and she was on wires, flying.

“It’s very Buster Keaton, Fellini, dreamy. It was a lot of work. But we wanted to something that’s really impressive instead of leaning into technology all the time.”

In the visuals, we see Bridgers sitting on a bench in a clown outfit of her own while reading a newspaper with Healy’s face printed on the cover. She later joins the band for a performance in the street.

Towards the end of the video, Bridgers and Healy – who are close friends and have collaborated previously – both play acoustic guitar and sing the track’s chorus into the same microphone.

Bridgers has now shared four colour photos from the ‘I’m In Love With You’ clip that were taken by her partner, Normal People actor Paul Mescal. The singer-songwriter’s drummer and collaborator Marshall Vore also appears in the visuals, and has posted more images on his Instagram.

You can see both posts below.

The 1975’s latest track follows on from their recent singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’. Healy and co. performed the latter song during their headline performances at Reading & Leeds 2022 last weekend (read NME‘s review of ’75’s Reading set here).

Yesterday also saw the band announce a UK and Ireland headline tour for January 2023. The stint is due to kick off at The Brighton Centre on January 8 ahead of further stops in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Dublin and other cities throughout that month.