Phoebe Bridgers announces Singapore concert next February

Phoebe Bridgers is heading to Singapore for a concert next year.

Announced on Tuesday (November 22) as part of the American singer-songwriter’s Reunion Tour, the show will take place on February 15 at the Esplande Theatre. Tickets to the concert will cost S$89, $109 and $129. Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, November 24 at 12pm local time via TicketMaster.

The show has been confirmed as Phoebe Bridgers’ only concert in Southeast Asia before she makes her way down to Japan, where she’ll perform on Kyoto on February 18, Osaka on February 20 and Tokyo on February 21.

The Singapore concert will also take place after a length run of shows across Australia and New Zealand that kick off in late January and conclude on February 12 for Laneway Festival.

Phoebe Bridgers most recently released the six-track Christmas EP, ‘So Much Wine’ on November 17. The EP includes renditions of ‘7 O’Clock News/Silent Night’ featuring Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger, as well as ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.

Prior to releasing ‘So Much Wine’, Bridgers made a cameo in the music video for The 1975’s ‘I’m In Love With You’. Bridgers has also been confirmed as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated ‘The Eras’ tour.

Phoebe Bridgers released her last album ‘Punisher’ in June 2020. That record scored Bridgers the fifth spot in NME‘s list of the best albums of the year. Georgia Evans wrote of the album: “Introspective, with a sense of solitude woven throughout, ‘Punisher’ found Bridgers asserting herself as an individual force through self-production and pragmatic collaboration (with the likes of Conor Oberst, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus). The result: a multifaceted ode to embracing life’s oddities and living in the moment.”