Phoenix add Japan dates to ‘Alpha Zulu’ Asia tour

Indie band Phoenix will be making stops in Japan as part of their list of performances around Asia next year.

The band will be performing at the Zepp Osaka Bayside on March 14 as well as the Zepp Haneda in Tokyo on the 16th. Tickets are set to go live on December 17 via Creativeman. Seats are priced at JPY 9,500 and JPY 9,000.

Previously, Phoenix announced that they will be performing in Singapore this March 9 at The Star Theatre. Tickets went live last November 23 and are still available via SISTIC. Tickets are priced from SGD 98 to SGD 248.

The band is also slated to headline both Joyland Bali on March 17, 18, and 19 as well as Wanderland in the Philippines this March 4 and 5.

Phoenix’s latest record, ‘Alpha Zulu’ was released earlier this month. In NME’s four-star review of the album, Thomas Smith wrote: “‘Alpha Zulu’, then, refuses to stand on ceremony with their surroundings; they appreciate the scale, but never abandon their character. It’s like wandering the halls of the band’s own personal gallery, a stroll through time, and a chance to see some of their most glistening pieces yet up close.”

Phoenix’s ‘Alpha Zulu’ Asia tour dates for 2023 so far are:

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Wanderland Festival, Manila, Philippines

Sunday 5 – Wanderland Festival, Manila, Philippines

Thursday 9 – The Star Theatre, Singapore

Tuesday 14 – Zepp Osaka Bayside, Osaka, Japan

Thursday 16 – Zepp Haneda, Tokyo, Japan

Friday 17 – Joyland Bali, Bali, Indonesia

Saturday 18 – Joyland Bali, Bali, Indonesia

Sunday 19 – Joyland Bali, Bali, Indonesia