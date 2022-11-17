Phoenix announce Singapore concert in March

French indie band Phoenix have announced a concert in Singapore that will take place in March next year.

Phoenix will perform at the Star Theatre on March 9 in their first standalone concert announced for Southeast Asia so far. Tickets for the concert will be made available this November 23 at 10am via SISTIC and its authorised agents, with ticket prices ranging from SGD98 to SGD248.

Those who have subscribed to organisers’ Now/Live’s mailing list will be able to access a pre-sale on November 22 from 3pm to 11:19pm.

The Singapore tour date is the second Asia stop to be announced so far on Phoenix’ ‘Alpha Zulu’ tour. The group were previously announced as one of the headlining acts for the Philippines’ Wanderland festival, which will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang, Metro Manila for its eighth edition and first since 2019.

Phoenix will be joined by London-based Filipino singer No Rome and South Korean collective Balming Tiger at the festival, which will also feature IV of Spades’ BLASTER and Taiwan’s Sunset Rollercoaster among others. The exact dates the artists will perform on has not been disclosed as of the time of writing.

Phoenix released their latest album, ‘Alpha Zulu’, on November 4. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘Alpha Zulu’ refuses to stand on ceremony with their surroundings; they appreciate the scale, but never abandon their character. It’s like wandering the halls of the band’s own personal gallery, a stroll through time, and a chance to see some of their most glistening pieces yet up close.”

The band shared the music video for ‘After Midnight’ earlier this month on November 7. They have previously released the singles ‘Winter Solstice’, Tonight’ and the album’s title track.