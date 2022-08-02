Phum Viphurit and MILLI to perform at Thailand’s Monster Music Festival in November

Thailand’s Monster Music Festival has announced its lineup for this year’s event, which includes the homegrown likes of Phum Viphurit, MILLI and artists from Def Jam Thailand’s roster.

Monster Music Festival is scheduled to take place for two days, from November 26 to 27 at the National Stadium in the country’s capital, Bangkok. The festival took to social media yesterday (August 1) to reveal the acts performing – see the full list below.

The two-day festival is an all-ages event, and tickets will go on sale at the end of the month for two days – August 29 at 10AM local time to August 31 8PM. Early bird tickets are priced at THB1,500 and general sales at THB2,500. One purchaser can only purchase a maximum of ten tickets, which will be made available solely on the ticketing platform, The Concert.

Monster Music Festival is one of the many festivals that are slated to happen during the second half of the year in Thailand. Amongst them are Very Festival, which takes place on the same weekend as Monster Music Festival, Maho Rasop in November and Wonderfruit in December.

Monster Music Festival lineup:

Anatomy Rabbit

Bad Baboon

Blackbeans

Bomb At Trick

Bowkylion

Cocktail

Dept

Earth Patravee

Electric.Neon.Lamp

Fellow Fellow

Fool Step

F.Hero

Foxy

H3F

Hard Boy

Hens

HYE

Ink Waruntorn

Inspirative

Landokmai

Lipta

Lomosonic

Loserpop

Luss

Max Jenmana

MILLI

Mirr

Morvasu

Moving and Cut

Nap A Lean

Nont Tanot

Only Monday

Paradox

Patrickanada

Phum Viphurit

P N V

Plastic Plastic

Polycat

Potato

Safeplanet

Sarah Salola

Scrubb

Serious Bacon

Slapkiss

Solitude Is Bliss

Stamp

Stoondio

T_047

Taitosmith

Tattoo Colour

Television Off

Telex Telexs

Temp.

Tilly Birds

The Darkest Romance

The Toys

The Yers

Three Man Down

Valentina Ploy

Violette Wautier

Whal & Dolph

Yented

Yew

Youngohm x FIIXD

Zom Marie

Zweed N’ Roll