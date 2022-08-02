Phum Viphurit and MILLI to perform at Thailand’s Monster Music Festival in November

Thailand’s Monster Music Festival has announced its lineup for this year’s event, which includes the homegrown likes of Phum Viphurit, MILLI and artists from Def Jam Thailand’s roster.
Monster Music Festival is scheduled to take place for two days, from November 26 to 27 at the National Stadium in the country’s capital, Bangkok. The festival took to social media yesterday (August 1) to reveal the acts performing – see the full list below.
The two-day festival is an all-ages event, and tickets will go on sale at the end of the month for two days – August 29 at 10AM local time to August 31 8PM. Early bird tickets are priced at THB1,500 and general sales at THB2,500. One purchaser can only purchase a maximum of ten tickets, which will be made available solely on the ticketing platform, The Concert.
Monster Music Festival is one of the many festivals that are slated to happen during the second half of the year in Thailand. Amongst them are Very Festival, which takes place on the same weekend as Monster Music Festival, Maho Rasop in November and Wonderfruit in December.
Monster Music Festival lineup:
Anatomy Rabbit
Bad Baboon
Blackbeans
Bomb At Trick
Bowkylion
Cocktail
Dept
Earth Patravee
Electric.Neon.Lamp
Fellow Fellow
Fool Step
F.Hero
Foxy
H3F
Hard Boy
Hens
HYE
Ink Waruntorn
Inspirative
Landokmai
Lipta
Lomosonic
Loserpop
Luss
Max Jenmana
MILLI
Mirr
Morvasu
Moving and Cut
Nap A Lean
Nont Tanot
Only Monday
Paradox
Patrickanada
Phum Viphurit
P N V
Plastic Plastic
Polycat
Potato
Safeplanet
Sarah Salola
Scrubb
Serious Bacon
Slapkiss
Solitude Is Bliss
Stamp
Stoondio
T_047
Taitosmith
Tattoo Colour
Television Off
Telex Telexs
Temp.
Tilly Birds
The Darkest Romance
The Toys
The Yers
Three Man Down
Valentina Ploy
Violette Wautier
Whal & Dolph
Yented
Yew
Youngohm x FIIXD
Zom Marie
Zweed N’ Roll