Phum Viphurit announces sophomore album ‘The Greng Jai Piece’, shares new single ‘The Healing House’

Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has announced the title of his sophomore album, ‘The Greng Jai Piece’, alongside the release of the album’s first single ‘The Healing House’.

Viphurit announced the album’s title in an Instagram post on July 6, promising the LP will arrive in “late 2022”. ‘The Healing House’ dropped the following morning on July 7, and sees Viphurit ruminating on sleepless nights and addiction as he opens the track with “One more hit / I’ll swear I’ll stop when I get one more fix / The substance makes me whole / Or empty, I don’t know / Anything to feel less heavy,” taking listeners on a journey of learning to accept they are loved, as the refrain repeats “You are everything to someone”.

Listen to Phum Viphurit’s ‘The Healing House’ below.

In his Instagram post, Viphurit explains that the single is “one of the stories from my echo chamber head, roaming there for the past 2 years,” and follows similarly deep and confessional guest spots earlier this year on the singles ‘Pills’ with US-based Hong Kong artist Thomas Ng and ’25’ with Thai instrumental jazz-funk duo The Photo Sticker Machine.

He also collaborated with Japanese pop-rock band Nulbarich on the song ‘A New Day’ from their 2021 album ‘New Gravity’, with his last solo release coming in the form of the single ‘Wings’ in October 2020. His debut studio album, ‘Manchild’, was released in 2017 and was followed by the ‘Bangkok Balter Club’ EP in 2019.

Viphurit has announced an upcoming tour of Europe and the U.K. later this month, kicking off on July 15 in Budapest, Hungary. The 10-show tour will include stops in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and more, concluding on July 30 in Cologne, Germany.

Viphurit became a household sensation in his homeland in 2018 with his hit single ‘Lover Boy’, which led to a collaboration with 88rising artists Higher Brothers. The Chinese hip-hop group would later go on to invite Viphurit to Chengdu, China with the help of regional airline AirAsia to create a remix of ‘Lover Boy’.