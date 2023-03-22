Phum Viphurit announces Asia and Oceania tour this April

Phum Viphurit has announced new dates for his upcoming Asia and Oceania tour kicking off this April.

The singer-songwriter took to social media today (March 22) to announce the news, confirming that the tour will now be extended to include shows in Singapore, Manila, Seoul and Bangkok. Previously announced shows for the tour include Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo and several stops across Australia.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

Ticketing information for the newly announced shows are expected to be announced “soon”.

Phum Viphurit last performed in Southeast Asia in October and November, where he performed at Thailand’s VERY Festival and Monster Music Festival, Malaysia’s Sunbear Festival, Taiwan’s LUCfest, Indonesia’s Joyland Jakarta and as part of Singapore’s Mosaic Music series.

In a four-star review of ‘The Greng Jai Piece’, Khyne Palumar wrote for NME: “The record, however, feels less like a departure and more of an emboldened homecoming for the amiable Thai-born Kiwi transplant. The album’s artwork captures its distinct point of view, as he told NME: “I wanted to allude to my distorted Thai-ness and third culture kid background, hence the sloth in the middle of a very traditional-style temple wall painting. A mix of things that don’t really fit but co-exist anyway.””

“Though not flawless, ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ is a triumphant snapshot of an already celebrated singer-songwriter coming into his own.”

Phum Viphurit’s Asia and Oceania 2023 tour dates are:

April:

07 – Taipei

12 – Hong Kong

21 – Manila

22 – Manila

23 – Manila

27 – Tokyo

30 – Brisbane

Advertisement

May:

01 – Sydney

02 – Melbourne

05 – Auckland

21 – Seoul

25 – Singapore

June:

10 – Bangkok