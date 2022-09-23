Phum Viphurit, .Feast, Alec Orachi and more join Taiwan’s LUCfest this November

Taiwanese indie music festival LUCFest has announced a plethora of Asian acts for this year’s edition this November.

Thailand’s Alec Orachi and Phum Viphurit will join Indonesian acts .Feast and Kuntari at the festival, which will see the acts joined by performers from Korea, Japan, Singapore and Canada from November 3 to 6 at six stages spread throughout Tainan. The festival will also be held in conjunction with a convention that will feature over 200 international industry professionals, including record companies, labels and festival curators.

More acts are set to be announced for the festival.

Tickets for the festival are now available starting at TWD2,999 for a 3+1 pass that allows the holder to attend all performances. Daily passes are also available at TWD1,500 per day that allow the holder to attend all performances for the day purchased, as well as a PRO ticket that additionally grants the holder access to all music conferences during the festival available at TWD3,199.

Get your tickets here.

Beginning with the first edition in 2017, LUCfest has invited performers across the Asian region alongside international acts, with South Korea’s ADOY, Spain’s Cor Blanc, She’s Only Sixteen and Clara Benin from the Philippines and Japan’s Uqiyo among the acts who have performed at previous editions of LUCfest.

The festival notably held an all-local edition in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but returned to inviting international and regional acts for the 2021 edition.

Festival director Weining Hung said at the time, “Normally our line up would consist of a third of international acts and delegates flying in from around the world but it is not possible this year.”

“We had to cut down the capacity of live venues, keep social distancing and the wearing of masks in order to make a festival happen during a pandemic.

The lineup for LUCFest 2022 so far is:

Phum Viphurit (TH)

O3ohn (KR)

Numcha (TH)

TRPP (KR)

.Feast (ID)

COMMON PEOPLE LIKE YOU (TH)

Alec Orachi (TH)

E-Prime (CA)

我鳥 Goose (SG)

KUNTARI (ID)

NTsKi (JP)

Beats and Friends

布萊梅 Bremen Entertainment Inc.

陳翰 Chen Han

笑琴 Chill Qin

COLD DEW

汝妮 Dungi Sapor

鶴 The Crane

達摩樂隊 Dharma

破繭而出 EMERGING FROM THE COCOON

黃宇寒 Han x Rainy Knight

緩緩 Huan Huan

hue

我是機車少女 i’mdifficult

I Mean Us

島國未來主義 Island Futurism

JADE

葉穎 Leaf Yeh

Lilidelacrows

百合花 Lilium

LÜCY

草本藥師 MANAGONA

MassMan

NIO

OC Experiment

P!SCO

Robot Swing

鄭雙雙 SHUANG SHUANG

邱淑蟬 ShuChan Chiu

少女卡拉 Siàu-lú Khah-lah

TFAP

wannasleep

尋人啟事The Wanted

The Whisperer

野東西 Wild Thing

Yappy

Yokkorio