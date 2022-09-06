Phum Viphurit, I Belong To The Zoo announced for Philippines’ G Music Fest

Filipino indie rock band I Belong To The Zoo and Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit have been announced for G Music Fest in the Philippines.

Set to be held at Globe Circuit Events Grounds in Riverside Drive, Makati in Metro Manila this September 17, the festival will see I Belong To The Zoo and Viphurit performing alongside Arthur Miguel and KAIA, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Tickets are now available via Tickelo at PHP917 during pre-sale and PHP1,500 at regular prices. Subscribers of Globe Telecom may accumulate points via the GlobeOne app to redeem tickets.

This will be the inaugural in-person edition of G Music Fest, having first launched as a virtual concert in 2021 featuring HONNE, The Juans, I Belong To The Zoo and SB19 among others.

I Belong To The Zoo last released their single ‘Maybe’ in November last year, two months after the release of their sophomore album, ‘Kapiling’. The record featured previously released singles ‘Oras’, ‘Wala Lang’ and ‘Sana’.

Speaking to NME following the album’s release, frontman Argee Guerrero revealed that he isn’t typically one to speak much when it comes to matters of the heart. “I put those emotions I can’t verbalise into my music as an outlet,” he said.

Phum Viphurit recently announced that his sophomore LP ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ will be out later this year, though no further information has been released so far. The Thai singer also dropped the album’s first single ‘The Healing House’ in his July announcement.

Viphurit has explained that the single is “one of the stories from my echo chamber head, roaming there for the past 2 years,” and follows similarly deep and confessional guest spots earlier this year on the singles ‘Pills’ with US-based Hong Kong artist Thomas Ng and ’25’ with Thai instrumental jazz-funk duo The Photo Sticker Machine.