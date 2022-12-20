Phum Viphurit releases new song ‘Welcome Change’ from upcoming album

Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has released a new track titled ‘Welcome Change’ from his upcoming album ‘The Greng Jai Piece’.

The single was uploaded on streaming platforms on December 20 in light of Viphurit’s recent announcement that ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ will be postponed till January. The single is the third track to be released from the LP and sees Viphurit continuing in the confessional tone displayed in his previous releases with lyrics like “I want to be kind to you / I want to be good to you” and “You’ve got to be brave and welcome change”.

Listen to Phum Viphurit’s ‘Welcome Change’ below.

Advertisement

‘Welcome Change’ follows the track ‘Temple Fair’ on September 20 and his July single ‘The Healing House’, which are both set to be featured in the album. Speaking to NME about the themes of the album in an interview earlier this year, Viphurit revealed: “It comes a lot from stories outside of my own life and nostalgia, and [involves some] commentary on these subjects. It raises a lot of questions and challenges a few norms, at least it does to me.”

“The themes in each of the songs vary from each other, but they all centre around difficult-to-tackle topics that are never usually talked about because of our ‘greng jai-ness [a popular Thai phrase which roughly means mindfulness or consideration for other people]’.”

Prior to his three singles released this year, Viphurit’s last solo release came in the form of the single ‘Wings’ in October 2020. His debut studio album, ‘Manchild’, was released in 2017 and was followed by the ‘Bangkok Balter Club’ EP in 2019.

Viphurit also appeared on the singles ‘Pills’ with US-based Hong Kong artist Thomas Ng, ’25’ with Thai instrumental jazz-funk duo The Photo Sticker Machine and ‘I Miss My Friends’ with Thai-Italian singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy earlier this year.