Phum Viphurit, SALES, Grrrl Gang and more announced for Joyland Jakarta

Phum Viphurit and Sales have been added to the line-up of this November’s Joyland Jakarta.
The two artists were announced as part of the festival’s second phase line-up announcement, which expands their first-wave line-up to a size of 35 artists. Indonesian acts newly added to the line-up include Kunto Aji, Efek Rumah Kaca, Grrrl Gang, and more. Other significant additions included The Adams, Yura Yunita, as well as Isyana Sarasvati.
More artists are still expected to be announced.
The festival will take place from November 4 to 6 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Field in Senayan. Limited early bird tickets go for RP950,000, and can be found here.
Joyland Jakarta first dropped its initial lineup earlier in August with a slate of 11 artists, headlined by acts including Cornelius, Mild High Club, and Moonchild. Previously announced Indonesian artists included Hindia, Tulus, Gamaliel and electronic rock duo SCALLER.
Other activities expected to be part of the event include creative workshops, film screenings, comedy performances as well as a marketplace.
Meanwhile, Joyland previously held a Bali event in March, which NME reviewer Felix Martua dubbed an “exuberant, eclectic spectacle”. The March festival boasted a line-up that included Pamungkas, Gabber Modus Operandi, and White Shoes & The Couples Company, who will also perform at the Jakarta event.
The festival made its debut initially in 2019. The inaugural edition of Joyland featured a line-up of acts that included Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Anna of the North, and Ardhito Pramono.
The currently announced line-up for Joyland Jakarta is as follows:
Cornelius
Mild High Club
Kiefer
Moonchild
Phum Viphurit
Sales
Prep
Secret Number
The Adams
Dialog Dini Hari
Efek Rumah Kaca
Gamaliél
Hindia
Isyana Sarasvati
Kunto Aji
The Panturas
Monita Tahalea
Project Pop
RAN
SCALLER
SIVIA
Tulus
White Shoes & The Couples Company
Yura Yunita
Ali
Batavia Collective
Crayola Eyes
The Dare
Monkey to Millionaire
Peunggu
Reruntuh
Salon RNB
Skandal