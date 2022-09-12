Phum Viphurit, SALES, Grrrl Gang and more announced for Joyland Jakarta

Phum Viphurit and Sales have been added to the line-up of this November’s Joyland Jakarta.

The two artists were announced as part of the festival’s second phase line-up announcement, which expands their first-wave line-up to a size of 35 artists. Indonesian acts newly added to the line-up include Kunto Aji, Efek Rumah Kaca, Grrrl Gang, and more. Other significant additions included The Adams, Yura Yunita, as well as Isyana Sarasvati.

More artists are still expected to be announced.

The festival will take place from November 4 to 6 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Field in Senayan. Limited early bird tickets go for RP950,000, and can be found here.

Joyland Jakarta first dropped its initial lineup earlier in August with a slate of 11 artists, headlined by acts including Cornelius, Mild High Club, and Moonchild. Previously announced Indonesian artists included ​​Hindia, Tulus, Gamaliel and electronic rock duo SCALLER.

Other activities expected to be part of the event include creative workshops, film screenings, comedy performances as well as a marketplace.

Meanwhile, Joyland previously held a Bali event in March, which NME reviewer Felix Martua dubbed an “exuberant, eclectic spectacle”. The March festival boasted a line-up that included Pamungkas, Gabber Modus Operandi, and White Shoes & The Couples Company, who will also perform at the Jakarta event.

The festival made its debut initially in 2019. The inaugural edition of Joyland featured a line-up of acts that included Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Anna of the North, and Ardhito Pramono.

The currently announced line-up for Joyland Jakarta is as follows:

Cornelius

Mild High Club

Kiefer

Moonchild

Phum Viphurit

Sales

Prep

Secret Number

The Adams

Dialog Dini Hari

Efek Rumah Kaca

Gamaliél

Hindia

Isyana Sarasvati

Kunto Aji

The Panturas

Monita Tahalea

Project Pop

RAN

SCALLER

SIVIA

Tulus

White Shoes & The Couples Company

Yura Yunita

Ali

Batavia Collective

Crayola Eyes

The Dare

Monkey to Millionaire

Peunggu

Reruntuh

Salon RNB

Skandal