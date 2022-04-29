Phum Viphurit teams up with Hong Kong’s Thomas Ng on new collaborative single ‘Pills’

US-based Hong Kong artist Thomas Ng has just released a new collaborative single with Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit titled ‘Pills’.

The duo released the single on streaming platforms today (April 29), unveiling a cross-continent effort via label asiatic.wav that sees Phum’s smoky voice promising to help someone who has been dealing with addiction: “I know you’ve been hurting on this walk alone / So let me find my shoes / And I will walk with you”.

Listen to Thomas Ng and Phum Viphurit’s new single ‘Pills’ below.

Advertisement

‘Pills’ is a deeply personal track for Thomas Ng, who revealed via a press statement: “I grew up really close to someone who I knew relied on medication. I wrote this song thinking of them hoping they’ll get better and letting them know they’re not alone in this.”

‘Pills’ will appear on Asiatic Records’ upcoming EP ‘asiatic.wav volume 1’. The EP, which will feature other artists on the label’s roster, is scheduled to release on May 13.

Ng has released 11 singles and an EP since first releasing his 2020 single ‘It’s Gonna Be Okay’, including the collaborations ‘Stay’ featuring Indonesian R&B singer Annisya in 2020 and 2021’s ‘One Last Dance’ with New Zealand indie singer Milky Day.

Ng independently released his debut EP, ‘3am’, in May last year. The four-track EP was released alongside a music video for the title track, which has become his most popular video on YouTube so far.

Advertisement

Viphurit was previously seen in the deceptively bright The Photo Sticker Machine single ’25’ earlier this January. He also recently collaborated with Japanese pop-rock band Nulbarich on the song ‘A New Day’ from their album ‘New Gravity’. His most recent solo release was the single ‘Wings’ in October 2020.

Viphurit became a household sensation in his homeland in 2018 with his single ‘Lover Boy’, which became a bonafide hit on YouTube. 88rising artists Higher Brothers would later go on to invite Viphurit to Chengdu, China with the help of regional airline AirAsia to create a remix of ‘Lover Boy’.