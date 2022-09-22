Phum Viphurit tells the story of a failed romance on new single ‘Temple Fair’

Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has released a new single ruminating on a failed love between two people of different social standings titled ‘Temple Fair’.

The single was released on streaming platforms on September 20 and sees Viphurit singing to an idyllic, almost optimistic melody, telling the story of a fleeting romance with the lyrics, “Out on the dance floor, sparks a young romance/ But fate would have it, that they wouldn’t stand a chance,” before the ill-fated encounter devolves into a clash between upbringings: “We didn’t grow up the same, please don’t judge me by the name of my neighbourhood / Should our thoughts not align, you can politely decline, it’s okay, we’re good.”

Listen to Phum Viphurit’s ‘Temple Fair’ below.

The single is the second track to be released from Viphurit’s upcoming sophomore album ‘The Greng Jai Piece’, following his July single ‘The Healing House’.

Viphurit also made deep and confessional guest spots earlier this year on the singles ‘Pills’ with US-based Hong Kong artist Thomas Ng and ’25’ with Thai instrumental jazz-funk duo The Photo Sticker Machine.

He also collaborated with Japanese pop-rock band Nulbarich on the song ‘A New Day’ from their 2021 album ‘New Gravity’, with his last solo release coming in the form of the single ‘Wings’ in October 2020. His debut studio album, ‘Manchild’, was released in 2017 and was followed by the ‘Bangkok Balter Club’ EP in 2019.

The singer recently embarked on a 10-show tour of Europe and the U.K. which included stops in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and more, and concluded on July 30 in Cologne, Germany. Viphurit is set to appear at the upcoming Monster Music Festival and Big Mountain Festival in Thailand in the coming months alongside rapper MILLI, and will also appear at the Phillipines’ G Music Fest and Indonesia’s Joyland Jakarta festivals later this year.