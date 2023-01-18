Phum Viphurit announces ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ release date and tracklist

Phum Viphurit has announced the release details for his anticipated sophomore album, ‘The Greng Jai Piece’.

Yesterday (January 17), the Thai singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce the record’s tracklist and release date. The post depicted a screenshot of an iPhone memo listing the following song titles: ‘Temple Fair’, ‘Lady Papaya’, ‘Healing House’, ‘Tail End’ featuring Thai-English singer-songwriter Hugo Chakrabongse, ‘Greng Jai Please’, ‘Kiko’s Letter’ featuring Japanese beatmaker STUTS, ‘Loving & Letting Go’ and ‘Welcome Change’. The post’s caption simply reads “31st January 2023”, referring to the album’s release date.

The eight-track collection marks Viphurit’s first full-length album since his 2017 debut, ‘Manchild’, and his first extended release since 2019’s ‘Bangkok Balter Club’, which featured fan favourites ‘Lover Boy’ and ‘Hello, Anxiety’.

‘The Greng Jai Piece’ has so far been previewed by three singles released across 2022, namely July’s ‘Healing House’, September’s ‘Temple Fair’, and December’s ‘Welcome Change’. The former track was accompanied by a cinematic video depicting five different stories of Thai figures across time and various backgrounds, while the latter track was released alongside a quirky, dog-centric clip.

In an interview with NME, Viphurit explained that the album’s title originated from an episode of American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, where Sheldon explains that the last piece of food on a table is reserved for “the most valued, respected member in their eating circle”. He also highlighted that the record will feature his most personal writings to date, stating: “It comes a lot from stories outside of my own life and nostalgia, and [involves some] commentary on these subjects. It raises a lot of questions and challenges a few norms, at least it does to me.”

In the time since ‘Bangkok Balter Club’, the singer also released a string of collaborations, including ‘Wings’ with Se So Neon frontwoman So!YoOn!, ‘Pills’ with jazz-funk artist Thomas Ng, ‘25’ with instrumental duo The Photo Sticker Machine, and ‘I Miss My Friends’ with fellow Thai singer-songwriter, Valentina Ploy.