Phum Viphurit to tour Europe and the UK this July

Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has announced an upcoming tour of Europe and the U.K. set for July.

The musician announced the tour via social media on Tuesday night (May 24). The tour will kick off on July 15 in Budapest, Hungary and will include stops in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and more until the 10-show slate concludes on July 30 in Cologne, Germany.

Viphurit has also teased “new music” in his post announcing the tour. Tickets to the tour will be made available from Friday (May 27) onwards – check out the complete list of dates below.

Phum Viphurit rose to international fame in 2018 with his single ‘Lover Boy’, which became a runaway hit on YouTube. He went on to perform at music festivals around the world and has collaborated with the likes of 88rising rappers Higher Brothers and singer NIKI.

Phum Viphurit has released one studio album, ‘Manchild’, in 2017 and the ‘Bangkok Balter Club’ EP in 2019. His most recent release was the single ‘Pills’ in April with Thomas Ng for Asiatic Records’ ‘asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’ collaborative EP.

The dates for Phum Viphurit’s Europe 2022 tour are:

JULY

15 – Budapest, Hungary – Bankito Festival

16 – Vienna, Austria – B72

17 – Munich, Germany – Strom

21 – Valencia, Spain – Diversity Festival

23 – Paris, France – Le Pop Up

24 – London, UK – The Courtyard Theatre

27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Upstairs

28 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown

29 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz

30 – Cologne, Germany – Artheater