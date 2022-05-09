Pianists to open for Rammstein on upcoming stadium tours

Rammstein have announced that they will have pianists opening for them on their upcoming stadium tours.
Two sets of piano players, Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard, are set to support the band’s shows in both Europe and North America. View the full tour itinerary below.
The news follows the release of the German band’s eighth album, ‘Zeit’, which was released last month. This is not the first time Duo Jatekok has opened for Rammstein – they also acted as support for them in 2017 and 2019, even collaborating with the provocative industrial band on stage.
“Hi everyone! We are delighted to announce today our participation to Rammstein’s 2022 stadium tour!” the French concert pianists Duo Abélard announced via Instagram. “We couldn’t be more thankful to the band for inviting us, we cannot wait to see you all very soon.”
Duo Jatekok shared their support dates on social as well, along with a piano cover of one of Rammstein’s tracks, ‘Engel’.
Rammstein tour dates:
MAY
15 – Prague, CZ – Airport Letnany
16 – Prague, CZ – Airport Letnany
20 – Leipzig, DE – Red Bull Arena
21 – Leipzig, DE – Red Bull Arena
5 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion
26 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion
30 – Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
31 – Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
JUNE
4 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
5 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
10 – Stuttgart, DE – Cannstatter Wasen
11 – Stuttgart, DE – Cannstatter Wasen
14 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
15 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
18 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
19 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
22 – Aarhus, DK – Ceres Park
26 – Coventry, UK – Building Society Arena
30 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
JULY
4 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark
5 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark
8 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
9 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
12 – Turin, IT – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
16 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
20 – Tallinn, EE – Song Festival Grounds
24 – Oslo, NO – Bjerke Travbane
28 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium
29 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium
30 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium
AUGUST
3 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers
4 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers
21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
SEPTEMBER
3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
OCTOBER
1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
2 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
4 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Tickets for North American dates can be found here. Tickets for European dates can be purchased here.
In a four-star review of their latest record, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”